‘La Politics’: AG candidates making moves

State Rep. John Stefanski of Crowley raised roughly $250,000 for his attorney general campaign last week during a Lafayette fundraiser at the City Club. The fundraiser also resulted in a public endorsement of Stefanski’s campaign by Lafayette Sheriff Mark Garber, according to campaign spokesperson Lionel Rainey. Stefanski chairs the House and Governmental Affairs Committee. Another leading candidate in the 2023 race for attorney general, Solicitor General Liz Murrill, is making long-term professional plans for the campaign ahead. In the past, candidates working at the state Department of Justice have sometimes taken leave to run for office, but Murrill will more than likely take advantage of an exemption that was created by her boss, Attorney General Jeff Landry. “I’m going to stay as long as it’s manageable because we have a lot of important work I’m quarterbacking,” Murrill told LaPolitics. District Attorney John Belton of Ruston is running as well. Thinking about the race are East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore and former Jefferson Parish President John Young.

—State Treasurer John Schroder shared a stage last week with former Vice President Mike Pence. The two men spoke separately at an energy summit hosted by the Advancing American Freedom Foundation. Pence formed the foundation last year and has since used the conservative nonprofit to host policy summits and pay for millions of dollars in political ads in congressional races. Pence also recently suggested he may not support former President Donald Trump should he run for the White House again. While Schroder and Pence sharing a stage might contrast sharply against the Trump-backed gubernatorial bid of Attorney General Jeff Landry, the treasurer was actually at the energy summit representing the State Financial Officers Foundation as its national chairman. Schroder is expected to run for governor.

—They said it: “Even a blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while. That’s a fact. Well, today, I’m reaching out as that blind squirrel. My fundraising team’s been on me like syrup on a stack of flapjacks about how I was going to miss my final fundraising goal before Election Day.” –U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, in an email appeal to supporters this week.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.