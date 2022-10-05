Jeff Landry officially announces run for governor

Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry today launched his campaign for governor, marking him the first candidate to officially enter the 2023 race to replace Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is term-limited after eight years in office, USA Today Network reports.

Though Landry’s official announcement was late Tuesday, he has been raising money for the race for three years and passed out “Landry for governor” shirts and hats during his annual alligator hunt fundraiser last month.

In his campaign launch video, Landry recalls his modest roots “digging ditches” in sugar cane fields and joining the National Guard before working his way through college as a front-line law enforcement officer, starting a small business and earning a law degree before “shocking the political establishment” by winning a seat in Congress. Read the full story (subscription).