Jeff Landry continues to dwarf his gubernatorial opponents in funding

As the 2023 governor’s election nears, the campaign war chest of Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry has far surpassed the cash on hand of the state’s five other prominent gubernatorial candidates—combined.

Landry has amassed more than $6.3 million in on-hand cash, according to campaign finance reports published this morning. Landry was the first to announce he was running for governor in the October election, and received a controversial early endorsement from Louisiana’s Republican Party.

“With our campaign continuing to produce robust fundraising numbers every month, it’s clear that people are investing in who they believe will do the best job as Louisiana’s next Governor,” Landry says in a written statement.

Also in the race, State Treasurer John Schroder reported $2.4 million cash on hand; Stephen Waguespack, the former head of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, reported $889,000; state Sen. Sharon Hewitt reported $664,000; and state Rep. Richard Nelson reported $280,000.

Former Louisiana Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson, who appears to be the only high-profile Democrat running for governor, reported $545,000 cash on hand. Wilson, who announced his candidacy in March, is facing an uphill battle. When Gov. John Bel Edwards first entered the 2015 governor’s race, he did so two years and eight months in advance—giving himself more time to travel around the state, discuss his goals, earn endorsements and raise campaign funds. Read the full story.