‘It is what it is’: Homeowners lament council’s approval of Murphy Oil gas station

Some residents of the Sherwood Forest, Tara and Sharpstowne neighborhoods left last night’s Metro Council meeting feeling jaded and concerned after the council voted, 9 to 2, to remove a 0.9-acre tract of land at the intersection of Airline and Old Hammond highways from the Old Hammond Highway Overlay District.

They worry the rezoned property—which will house a Murphy Oil gas station and convenience store—will ultimately lead to increased traffic congestion and blight.

“I’ve seen terrible accidents without that gas station there,” says Gary Patureau, a Sherwood Forest resident. “I’ve watched the total aesthetic downfall of Florida Boulevard, and I’m watching the same thing happen to Airline. Gas stations don’t typically uplift neighborhoods.”

Meanwhile, former council member Alison Cascio Gary, who helped create the Old Hammond Highway Overlay District in 2011, laments what she expects will be a dent in public trust among homeowners, who “put their time and effort” into forming the district to avoid situations like these.

“To me, this overlay district is just as relevant today as it was when we passed it 10 years ago,” says Gary, who did not attend last night’s meeting. “You have the hope that when there’s one in place, that it would have some more weight to it—you want people to have faith in leadership. It is what it is.”

The move isn’t unprecedented, but it is somewhat unique. Though the 10 overlay districts in East Baton Rouge Parish have been generally amended roughly 30 times over the years, the Airline-fronting property now marks one of just seven in parish history that have actually been removed from their respective overlay districts, according to interim planning director Ryan Holcomb, whose department had previously approved Murphy Oil’s request.

On the other hand, attorney Charles Landry, who’s representing developer Stern Development, touts his client’s victory as a “model for higher design standards” throughout the parish that can inspire similar redevelopment in other areas. He also laments the spread of alleged misinformation about the project over the last few months, noting he’s distributed brochures to homeowners with what he says is accurate information about Murphy’s plans to spend $260,000 on the development’s landscaping and design.

“If you can present a well-designed project under one of those four zoning classifications, it actually improves on the overlay district,” Landry says. “A distressed property that has been an eyesore and blighted for years is going to be transitioned into the best-looking gas station in the parish.”

The only two council members to vote against the measure were Donna Collins-Lewis and Matt Watson, a mayoral candidate whose district includes the property in question.

“It’s an ISPUD, so they’re going to be held to build exactly what they proposed,” Watson says, while calling the vote a “blatant disregard” of the will of residents. “Every one of those people [who signed a 23-page petition opposing the move] is going to be looking at that site with eagle eyes to make sure they build exactly what they’re supposed to build and that they maintain it exactly as they said they would.”

Despite voting against the measure, Collins-Lewis says she has wanted to see a redevelopment of the property and hopes Murphy Oil keeps up with maintenance.