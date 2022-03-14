Investigator: State Police ignored recommendation to arrest trooper in Ronald Greene case

An in-house Louisiana State Police investigator says his recommendation to supervisors to have a trooper arrested following the in-custody death of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist, was ignored.

Police video that the Associated Press obtained shows there were at least six white troopers on the scene of Greene’s arrest.

Lt. Johnny Brown, the head of criminal investigations in the LSU Monroe field office, told a legislative committee Friday that only once in his career was his recommendation to arrest a trooper not followed. The Senate Committee of State Police Oversight was formed after Greene’s death to provide reform recommendations for the state’s law enforcement agency.

Greene died after a May 2019 police pursuit when he crashed his vehicle outside Monroe. State Police initially claimed Greene’s death was the result of injuries from the accident. An FBI autopsy ruled out that possibility, and police body camera video showed troopers beating, dragging and shooting Greene with their stun guns.

Senators were limited to what they could ask Brown at Friday’s meeting, focusing only on general questions and nothing specific to the Greene case. But the lawmakers’ attempts at vaguery were pointed enough to indicate they wanted to know if State Police higher-ups withheld information related to Greene’s death. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.