In which congressional district will Garret Graves run for office next?  

Congressman Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, has said he will run for reelection no matter what. The question is where will he run.

Gov. Jeff Landry and the Louisiana Legislature carved up Graves’ existing, Baton Rouge-based 6th Congressional District in order to create a new map for Louisiana with an additional majority-Black seat.

But Graves isn’t obligated to run in the 6th District again now that it leans Democratic. Members of Congress don’t have to live in the district they represent; the U.S. Constitution only requires they live in the state.

If Louisiana’s new map passes muster with the federal court system, a new round of congressional elections will be held in the fall. Graves could seek office in any of the state’s other five districts.

Graves has been coy about where he would run for reelection if the new congressional map goes into effect. He prefers to focus on the many reasons the federal courts might throw it out.

“The map is blatantly illegal. It violates all of the jurisprudence and legal requirements of a map,” Graves said in an interview Friday.

Specifically, Graves is critical that the new map was passed “in the dark of night” during a rushed, five-day special session without much time for public input. The map also violates the requirement that communities of interest be kept together in congressional districts, he said.

“I’m saying the map’s not going to stand. That’s not going to stand,” Graves said.

Graves has avoided saying where he might run should the map stand.

“You got four different districts coming into the Capital Region,” Graves responded, when asked where he might seek office under the new map. “As far as I am concerned, choose any one of the four, but there’s no scenario in which this map stays.”

The four districts include the newly configured 6th District where Graves lives as well as seats held by U.S. Reps. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans; Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson; and Julia Letlow, R-Start.

It’s unlikely Graves would run against Carter, who holds the seat in the 2nd District, Louisiana’s most Democratic-leaning district and which is based in New Orleans. Scalise, in the 1st Congressional District, is also an improbable target as senior member of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and the current majority leader in the U.S. House.

Graves would also have a tough time winning in the new version of his 6th Congressional District. It’s been redrawn such that 54% of its voting-age population is Black, and 53% of its registered voters are Democrats, according to information provided by the Legislature.

It also stretches from Baton Rouge, through Lafayette and Opelousas and up to Shreveport. Graves has never represented central or north Louisiana and isn’t as well known in those parts of the state. His seat has extended in the opposite direction, down to the bayou region, since he first joined Congress in 2015.

A formidable Black Democrat, state Sen. Cleo Fields of Baton Rouge, has declared he will run for the newly configured 6th District. Fields, who served two terms in Congress in the 1990s, has represented parts of the new district that Graves has not.

That leaves Letlow’s 5th District, which like Graves’ seat, was dramatically altered in the new congressional map.

Traditionally anchored in northeast Louisiana around Monroe, Letlow’s seat would now be based in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes. Those two parishes account for 38% of the new 5th District’s entire population, according to legislative data.

