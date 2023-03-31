Impact from ending state’s income tax wouldn’t be popular, lawmaker says

Rep. Jack McFarland, chair of the Louisiana Conservative Caucus, says legislators are mixed over a proposal to eliminate the individual income tax in Louisiana.

McFarland, along with Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus;

and Sen. Page Cortez, president of the Senate; fielded questions this afternoon from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana regarding the upcoming legislative session, which will focus on fiscal policy.

“We haven’t even taken a position on that, it’s a conversation we’ve been having,” McFarland says about the proposal. “Talking to members, there’s mixed emotions about doing away with income taxes and putting it all on property taxes, that’s not going to be popular locally.”

McFarland stresses that he thinks legislators should wait until August to consider tax reform measures. Legislators lowered income taxes two years ago, he says, and the impact of that reduction is not yet known.

“It would be better to wait to see the impact on the state financial position before we start doing away with stuff,” McFarland says. “Our GDP is not as good as Texas and Florida, so it’s disingenuous to think we can put the full burden on property owners.”

McFarland also opposes raising the state’s expenditure limit, a split from Boudreaux and Cortez who both spoke in favor of raising the limit.

“One of the priorities I think we should think through, because of inflation and cost of projects going up, is we should look at projects in the pipeline and make sure they have the money they need to come to fruition,” Cortez says. “If we raise the expenditure cap, all money should be spent on one-time projects.”

Boudreaux says his caucus intends to support those initiatives.

“I agree there needs to be parameters to increase the spending limit,” Boudreaux says. “[Cortez] hit on the cost of projects and that’s the big thing. If we don’t put extra dollars towards these projects, these projects won’t happen.”