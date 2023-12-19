ICYMI: Outgoing Gov. John Bel Edwards won’t rule out another run for office  

At his final press conference Monday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards indicated he’s not retiring completely from politics at the end of his term, leaving open the possibility for another run for public office.

“Obviously, I won’t be the governor this time next month, but I believe that I have some things that I can say and some things I’m going to continue on participating in, political and otherwise,” Edwards told reporters.

While the two-term governor says he currently doesn’t have any intentions of running for office again, he says he loves the state too much to rule it out. The Louisiana Constitution allows governors to serve more than two terms as long as no more than two are consecutive.

“I just don’t say never because you don’t know what the situation will be,” Edwards says. “Should my wife bless it and it is warranted, then I would do that.”

Edwards says he is pulling for Gov.-elect Jeff Landry to do a good job.

At his final press conference, Edwards was flanked by his cabinet. After concluding their final meeting, the governor addressed the highs and lows of his eight years in office.

