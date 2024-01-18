How the proposed remake of Louisiana primaries compares to other states

Louisiana is barreling toward a remake of its election process.

Gov. Jeff Landry is pushing lawmakers to support a new partisan primary system for federal, state and judicial elections in a special session that ends Tuesday.

The Louisiana House of Representatives voted 64-40 for a closed state primary process in which only registered Democratic and Republican voters might participate. The Senate will take up the same proposal today and could give its full approval Friday.

Louisiana Illuminator has put together an explainer that dives into the proposed remake and how it could change the election process in Louisiana. Check it out.