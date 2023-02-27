How the candidates are polling in Louisiana governor’s race 

A recent poll paid for by Jeff Landry’s campaign shows the attorney general as the top choice among Republicans and independents in the race to replace term-limited Gov. John Bel Edwards, USA Today Network reports.

Landry’s campaign considers the poll conducted by KA Consulting, which surveyed 504 Republican and Independent likely voters from Feb. 13-15, an important tool to show he has widespread support within the GOP base. Landry led the field with 48% in the poll, which was conducted by KA Consulting.

Following Landry were Treasurer John Schroder at 6%, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt of Slidell at 3% and state Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville at 2%, all Republicans. Independent attorney Hunter Lundy of Lake Charles came in at 2% with Democratic Louisiana Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson at 1% and 37% undecided. The survey did not include U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, who has not announced a run. Read the full story.