How Republicans just gained a supermajority in the Louisiana House  

The House chambers at the Louisiana Capitol. (File photo)

Republicans now have supermajority in both Louisiana’s House and Senate after iconic Rep. Francis Thompson of Delhi switched his party registration following nearly 50 years as a Democrat, USA Today Network reports. 

Thompson’s switch gives the GOP 70 votes in the House, the number needed to override a veto from Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. The party already had a supermajority in the Senate.

At 81, Thompson is the longest-serving state legislator in state history, having first won election in 1974. He was among the last of the Blue Dog Democrats—a group of conservative-leaning members of the party—who resisted changing his affiliation until now. 

