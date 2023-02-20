How Louisiana’s elected officials are celebrating Mardi Gras 

The masks can make it difficult to identify them, but many Louisiana elected officials take part in Carnival season—and are eager to show it.

In an election year, Mardi Gras parades provide an opportunity for candidates to get out in front of the public, albeit a possibly inebriated version of the electorate in many instances.

From Attorney General Jeff Landry at the Endymion Ball to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s ride in a peanut-themed float, Louisiana politicos made the rounds ahead of Fat Tuesday.

See a social media recap of the weekend from Louisiana Illuminator here.