How advocates are working to combat deepfakes in Louisiana’s elections 

The introduction of deepfakes—highly realistic video and audio content made through artificial intelligence—in local and federal elections alike has opened a pandora’s box that will be difficult, if not impossible, to close, USA Today Network reports.

While Louisiana’s highest-profile incident of an election-cycle deepfake—a video of former Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins—likely didn’t sway voters, Craig Holman, a Capitol Hill lobbyist who works in governmental ethics for the nonprofit Public Citizen, says the issue is still critical.

“[This year] is going to become the first deepfake election cycle, where these are actually going to influence voters and have an impact on election results,” he tells USA Today Network. “Artificial intelligence has been around for a while, but only in this election cycle have we seen it advance to the point where most people cannot tell the difference between a deepfake and reality.”

Because any official rule made by the Federal Election Commission would be too late for this year’s election cycle, Public Citizen is taking a state-level approach.

Holman recently submitted a petition for rulemaking to the Louisiana Board of Ethics, asking for clarification on whether deepfakes fall into Louisiana’s existing law that prohibits false misrepresentation affecting elections.

