House committee passes Capitol Lake duck hunt resolution meant as joke 

A Louisiana House resolution that included a clause to allow the House speaker and a representative of his choice to conduct a duck hunt on the Capitol Lake between the State Capitol and Governor’s Mansion slipped through a committee with no comment, USA Today Network reports.

State Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, says he inserted the paragraph in House Concurrent Resolution 24 as a joke to see how far it would go. It ended up going right through the House Natural Resources Committee with no comment.

The resolution itself is intended to elevate awareness of the problem of the lake’s contamination with cancer-causing chemicals, and requests that the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality report to the Legislature regarding Capitol Lake remediation. Read the full story.