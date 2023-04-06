Higher education bills to follow during the legislative session 

Of the hundreds of bills filed ahead of next week’s regular legislative session, dozens could have far-reaching implications for Louisiana’s public colleges and universities. Here are five of the most notable proposals that impact higher education:

SB174—Tenure

The bill, as written, codifies employment practices already in place at many universities that require annual faculty reviews and spells out the tenure revocation process. The author, Sen. Stewart Cathey, R-Monroe, is known for his opposition to tenure, which provides an indefinite academic appointment to qualifying faculty members who have demonstrated excellence in their field. Academics with tenure can be terminated only for cause, and it typically happens only in extreme circumstances. Higher education leaders view tenure as a key part of academic freedom at public universities and a shield against political, business and religious intervention.

HB565—LSU security district

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge, creates a security district around LSU’s Baton Rouge campus. The district, which includes the Tigerland bar area, is meant to combat escalating crime at the university by providing an increased law enforcement presence.

SB191—Sports gambling partnerships

Sen. Gary Smith, D-Norco, filed a bill that would prohibit colleges and universities from entering into sports gambling partnerships. LSU is one of seven universities nationwide to form such a partnership. Its agreement with Caesars Sportsbook caused backlash, especially after it was revealed that the athletic department sent promotional offers to underage students.

SB128—Affirmative action

Filed by Sen. Jay Morris, R-West Monroe, this bill would prohibit public colleges and universities from using a student’s race, sex or national origin as criteria for offering admission. The bill would also prohibit giving preferential treatment to students applying for scholarships, grants or financial aid based on the same criteria, unless the donor requires it. The bill would allow students who feel they have been wronged by a violation of the law to sue for damages.

HB400—Representation on boards of supervisors

This bill, filed by Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport, proposes a constitutional amendment requiring that an alum from each school in the Southern and LSU systems has a seat on their respective board of supervisors. In an interview, Glover said he wants to ensure representation for the regional schools on the two boards.

Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator, which contains more details about each of the bills.