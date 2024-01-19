High-profile Democrats clash over Louisiana congressional map 

A Baton Rouge-area politician and a sitting U.S. congressman—both Black Democrats—are at odds over new district lines that would add another majority-minority seat to the state’s U.S. House delegation.

Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis, D-Baton Rouge, is one of the Black voters in the lawsuit that challenged the congressional redistricting plan legislators approved in 2022 on the grounds it violates the Voting Rights Act. Lawmakers approved a Republican-authored bill that kept just one majority-Black district among the state’s six U.S. House seats. The judge in the case has given the Legislature until Jan. 31 to draw a new map with two such districts.

Lawmakers are meeting in special session this week to reconfigure the districts, and Lewis says he refuses to support the prevailing version, Senate Bill 8 by Sen. Glen Womack, R-Harrisonburg.

The prevailing proposal was purportedly amended to remove a split of Calcasieu Parish, home to amendment author Rep. Les Farnum, R-Sulphur. The change increased the Black voting age population in the 2nd Congressional District, held by U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans.

Lewis says he believes the amendments, introduced minutes before the House and Governmental Affairs Committee took up the bill Thursday, are completely unnecessary.

It’s Carter who’s behind the changes, Lewis says. He alleges one of Carter’s staffers told him the congressman supports the amendments because they slightly increase the Black voting age population in his district and therefore protect Carter from a progressive white challenger.

Carter represents a New Orleans-based district that stretches into part of Baton Rouge, picking up portions of parishes along the Mississippi River.

Carter initially declined to directly address Lewis’ claims, but sent a follow-up statement defending his support of Farnum’s amendments.

“I support every map that creates two majority-minority districts,” Carter says in his first statement to Louisiana Illuminator. “This historic moment should give Black voters equal representation, and I’m for any map that does that. This has been a tough fight, but I’m proud of the work that everyone has done including the Black caucus, the Urban League, the NAACP and so many others. Math is math.”

