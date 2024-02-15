Here’s who wants to intervene in a challenge to the state’s congressional maps

The group of a dozen plaintiffs suing Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry over the state’s new congressional district map is pushing back against requests to intervene in the case.

Two groups have filed motions to intervene as defendants on the case, which will be heard by a three-judge panel. A group of five, who were plaintiffs in Galmon vs. Ardoin, requested to be added as intervenor defendants in documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana on Feb. 6, while a group of 11 collectively called Robinson Morvants filed to intervene on Feb. 7.

The plaintiffs, who allege the new congressional maps violate civil rights protected by the 14th and 15th amendments, filed yesterday to have both requests of intervention dismissed—or to at least deny the Galmon Morvants. The plaintiffs’ attorneys say that Galmon’s interests were “especially weak” and are adequately represented by the state.

The plaintiffs also pushed back against the Robinson Morvants’ request to transfer the case to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana, in Baton Rouge.

The new congressional map was passed through Senate Bill 8 in a special legislative session last month and was challenged some eight days later by a group of 12 plaintiffs. That lawsuit named Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry as the sole defendant. A hearing date has not yet been set for the case.

Judge Daniel Joseph was originally assigned the case, with Judges Carl Stewart and Robert Summerhays added three days after the lawsuit was filed to round out the three-judge panel.

Editor’s Note: Rolfe McCollister, who is a plaintiff in the lawsuit, is the retired founder of Business Report, a current opinion columnist for the magazine and chairman emeritus of Business Report’s parent company Melara Enterprises.