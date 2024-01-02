Here are some new Louisiana laws that might affect you 

Many of the laws that take effect Jan. 1 in Louisiana appear unlikely to encroach upon your everyday life at first glance. But closer examination reveals that trending political attitudes in the state cover matters such as fiscal policy, health care access and public safety.

Arguably the most publicized new state law for 2024 is a prohibition against gender-affirming care for trans minors. The restriction will most likely lead to a court challenge as it has in other states that have put similar bans in place.

What follows is a brief overview of the most notable statutes that became official at the start of 2024:

Fertility preservation

Louisiana will require many more health insurance plans to cover fertility preservation for cancer patients and others undergoing medical treatments that could render them unable to conceive a child.

Centralized parish sales tax filing

You won’t notice any difference when you’re at the cash register, but a new system is now in place that proponents say will make life easier for retailers that do business in multiple parishes. Instead of remitting sales taxes in each individual parish, they’ll now file with the Louisiana Uniform Local Sales Tax Board. Prior to this law taking effect, Louisiana relied on more than 50 different sales tax collecting agencies including individual parishes, cities, sheriffs, police juries, school boards and other government entities.

State police traffic stops

Louisiana law requires all police departments to track and report data on traffic stops, including the number of people stopped, their race, gender and age, but agencies that have adopted policies to prevent racial profiling are exempt from this law. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, obtained approval for a change to the law, meaning that Louisiana State Police can no longer be exempt and must report traffic stop data.

Pet insurance

A new law sets up the pet insurance industry in Louisiana and requires carriers to provide detailed information about the policies they offer and what’s covered.

Offshore safety

Persons in the oil and gas industry being transported offshore by air must now start wearing life jackets equipped with personal locator beacons.

Juvenile crime victims

A new law clears the way for victims or their family to access juvenile court proceedings, which are currently held in confidence. Read the full rundown from Louisiana Illuminator.