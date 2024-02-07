Gov. Landry has made no changes to Edwards’ state worker parental leave policy

Gov. Jeff Landry hasn’t changed the parental leave policy for state workers put in place by former Gov. John Bel Edwards at the beginning of the year, the governor’s office confirmed Tuesday.

Landry had been skeptical about the parental leave policy when it was first announced in November, saying he was worried it would cost the state too much money. But so far, he hasn’t scrapped Edwards’ executive order that extends the benefit to unclassified state employees.

Starting Jan. 1, approximately 70,000 state workers became entitled to six weeks of paid parental leave following a birth, adoption or foster child placement with their family. The leave needs to be taken within the first three months of becoming a new parent, and it applies to all genders.

It was put in place by a new rule with the Louisiana Civil Service Commission and an executive order signed by Edwards in November. The civil service rule provides parental leave for 39,000 classified state employees, and the gubernatorial order covers the benefit for 32,000 state unclassified employees.

Landry does not have the ability to undo the civil service rule easily, but he could unilaterally lift the executive order and immediately take parental leave away from unclassified state employees.

Unclassified workers include those in state government who work most closely with Landry, such as the governor’s direct staff, Cabinet members and the Cabinet members’ staff.

The parental leave policy for unclassified workers will automatically lapse in early August if Landry’s doesn’t issue his own executive order to extend the benefit. State law dictates orders issued by Edwards, as the former governor, expire 60 days after the 2024 regular session that ends June 3.

The current parental leave policy also hasn’t been extended across the state government. It doesn’t automatically apply to people who work for the Louisiana Legislature, public universities or the state courts.

LSU, for example, has not extended paid parental leave to all of its employees, despite promising to do so late last year.

This story was first published by Louisiana Illuminator.