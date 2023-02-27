Gov. Edwards wants to raise the minimum wage for state workers, but by how much? 

After years of failing to convince lawmakers to raise the minimum wage for all Louisiana residents, Gov. John Bel Edwards may have to settle for raising it for just state government employees.

The Democratic governor is proposing the state spend $33 million in the next budget cycle to make sure every state employee—including those who work part time—makes at least $10 an hour. The change would affect 4,700 workers who currently make less.

“Since I’ve been governor, I’ve been asking that we increase the state minimum wage from $7.25 an hour,” Edwards told lawmakers in a speech last week. “It’s unacceptable. It was unacceptable in 2016. I think it’s downright immoral in 2023.”

“The state government can and will lead by example and so we will use the powers that I have to raise the minimum wage for state employees,” he said.

About half of the jobs that would be affected are at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, public colleges and universities, and the Louisiana Department of Health. Custodians, food service workers, laboratory technician assistants and bridge toll collectors are among those who would see their pay go up, according to information from the Louisiana Division of Administration.

Louisiana is one of 21 states where the minimum wage is aligned with the federal rate of $7.25 per hour, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Neighboring states Texas and Mississippi also have a $7.25 minimum wage. Arkansas requires $11 per hour.

Edwards has proposed increasing the minimum wage for the past seven years, but Republican legislators have always voted him down. Business groups strenuously lobby against any minimum wage increase, saying it will lead to higher prices for basic goods and services as well as make Louisiana less attractive to out-of-state investment.

