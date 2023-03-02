Gov. Edwards names new DOTD secretary  

Gov. John Bel Edwards has named Eric Kalivoda as the new secretary of the Department of Transportation and Development, replacing the retiring Shawn Wilson.

Wilson leaves his post, which he held for seven years, on March 4. Kalivoda has served as DOTD’s deputy secretary for the past 13 years.

A Baton Rouge native, Kalivoda has a Ph.D. in civil engineering and holds professional engineering licenses in three states.

Wilson has been mentioned as a potential Democratic candidate in the fall election to replace the term-limited Edwards as governor, but so far has not announced a run. Should he decide to run, Wilson would be the first prominent Democrat in a race that is so far crowded with white Republicans. See Edwards’ announcement.