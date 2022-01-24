Gov. Edwards’ budget proposal brings new Mississippi River bridge closer to reality

Gov. John Bel Edwards released his budget priorities for the next fiscal year, which include new, recurring investments in education and infrastructure across Louisiana.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne will formally present Edwards’ budget to the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget on Tuesday.

Edwards’s proposal includes:

More than $1.1 billion in infrastructure funding, including $500 million for the new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge, $100 million for the Interstate 10 Calcasieu River bridge in Lake Charles, $100 million for the I-49 Lafayette Connector, and $500 million for water and sewer improvements statewide.

More than $148 million for K-12 teacher and staff pay raises, nearly $32 million for higher education faculty pay raises and $97.2 million in other funding increases for Title IX offices, GO Grants, and the MJ Foster Promise Program Fund, which provides financial support for nontraditional students.

For early childhood education, Edwards is proposing a $43.4 million increase, which includes more than a $17 million increase for the LA-4 Early Childhood program.

Funding from the American Rescue Plan, totaling $550 million, to replenish Louisiana’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.

Lastly, Edwards says one of the key tenets of the administration’s budget strategy is using one-time dollars for expenses that do not reoccur each year. See the full rundown of Edwards’ budget priorities.