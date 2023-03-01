GOP state lawmaker seeks moratorium on Lake Maurepas carbon capture wells

A state lawmaker wants to suspend plans to drill carbon capture wells in Lake Maurepas while seeking assurance that the project will not harm the environment.

Air Products wants to build a $4.5 billion hydrogen manufacturing complex in Ascension Parish and store the project’s carbon emissions under the lake. It’s one of some $20 billion in projects being planned or considered for the Capital Region that would involve a carbon capture element, which state and local economic development officials say are important for the future of Louisiana industry.

“I understand the emphasis that’s being put on carbon sequestration,” says Rep. Bill Wheat, R-Ponchatoula. “I don’t know that the public has enough information to feel 100% comfortable at this point, and until we get to that point, I think it’s important that we put the brakes on.”

Wheat has not yet prefiled his bill and says he has not decided on the length of the moratorium, which would be focused on Lake Maurepas and would not apply statewide. But he says the idea is similar to a moratorium the state imposed on oil and gas drilling in Lake Pontchartrain.

Livingston Parish officials attempted their own moratorium, but a judge ruled they did not have the legal authority to do so. While Gov. John Bel Edwards and industry leaders say carbon capture projects could boost the state’s economy while fighting climate change, skeptics say the technology is an unproven, costly and potentially dangerous distraction from more effective strategies.