GOP lawmakers face thin margins to override Gov. Edwards’ congressional map veto

The Louisiana Legislature is all but certain to have a veto override session starting Wednesday. What Republican leaders don’t know is whether they have enough votes to overturn Gov. John Bel Edwards’ rejection and put their version of Louisiana’s congressional map into place.

Two-thirds of the Louisiana Senate and House each must vote in favor of overriding Edwards. With less than a week to go before the veto override session would open, it’s not clear the Republican legislative leadership has the 70 votes in the House it needs.

The resistance is coming from unexpected corners. House Republican Caucus chair Blake Miguez of Erath was one of at least three Republicans who had not committed to voting for the override.

“I haven’t made a decision yet,” Miguez said Wednesday about the veto overturn.

Edwards vetoed two identical versions of Louisiana’s U.S. House map that the Republican-controlled Legislature overwhelmingly approved last month.

Lawmakers passed a U.S. House map with only one majority-Black district. The Democratic governor said two of the six seats drawn should be majority-Black districts because Louisiana’s Black residents comprise one-third of the state’s total population.

The Legislature won’t officially decide to schedule a veto override session until Saturday, but there’s little chance it won’t happen. Legislators have until midnight tonight to decide whether they want a veto override session to be held. If most lawmakers in each chamber are in favor of the veto session, then it will take place. Given that Republicans have overwhelming majorities in both chambers, lawmakers expect the session to go forward.

Like his fellow Republicans, Miguez wants a U.S. House map with one majority-Black district. His reasons for opposing the Legislature’s map have nothing to do with the governor’s concerns.

Miguez and U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins opposed the map splitting St. Martin and St. Mary parishes between two congressional districts, the 3rd District seat that Higgins holds and the 6th District of U.S. Rep. Garret Graves. Higgins wants all of St. Martin and St. Mary parishes in his district.

In the Louisiana Senate, Republicans can vote to override the governor with ease because they make up two-thirds of the chamber. The House is different.

Republicans have only 68 votes in the lower chamber and need 70 votes for a veto override. Even if the GOP has all its members on board, it still has to convince at least two Democrats or independents to go along if it is to be successful.

If all the Republicans stick together next week, there is a good chance the leadership can get the votes needed. One Democrat, Rep. Francis Thompson of Delhi, already supports the override. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.