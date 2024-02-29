Get the latest on the lawsuit seeking to overturn Louisiana’s new congressional map

A hearing has been set for April 8 and 9 on a federal lawsuit filed in January to overturn Louisiana’s new congressional district map, which creates the state’s second majority-Black district.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, alleges that the map violates civil rights protected by the 14th and 15th amendments. According to the group of 12 plaintiffs in the lawsuit, lawmakers aimed to segregate Louisiana voters based “entirely on their races” in their January redistricting special session.

The lawsuit initially named Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry as the sole defendant, but last week, Attorney General Liz Murrell filed to intervene as a defendant representing the state of Louisiana.

A panel of three judges—Judges Carl Stewart, Daniel Joseph and Robert Summerhays—will hear arguments at the April hearing.

Editor's Note: Plaintiff Rolfe McCollister is an opinion columnist for Business Report.






