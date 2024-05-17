Garret Graves announces his intent to run for reelection

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves on Friday announced his intent to run for reelection, though he is not yet sure which district he will run in.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Louisiana to use a congressional map creating Louisiana’s second majority-Black district in this fall’s elections—a map that dismantles Graves’ 6th Congressional District. The order only prevents another map from being drawn for this fall’s elections, meaning the map is sure to be contested again at some point down the line.

According to a statement, Graves intends to run “in a district anchored in the Capital Region.”

“Because of the absurdity of the map, we are looking through these districts to determine where we can best represent the interests and priorities of the people of Louisiana for the next two years until a reasonable map is restored,” the statement reads.

Graves has been vocal about his distaste for the new congressional map since it was first drawn in a January redistricting special session.

“The good news is that Louisiana has a congressional map for this election cycle—something we haven’t solidly had since January of this year,” Graves says. “The bad news is that Wednesday’s [ruling] is only a temporary calm before the … storm of uncertainty [that will last] for at least two more years.”