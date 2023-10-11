Four Louisiana legislative candidates are seeking to replace their relatives in office

No other candidates running for the Louisiana Legislature this year have a campaign strategy quite like Barry and Brandon Ivey, the 43 year-old identical twins hoping to represent the city of Central in the state Senate and House of Representatives, respectively, next year.

Looming over a prominent intersection on Greenwell Springs Road is a billboard announcing “IVEY” with their interchangeable faces on either side. It mirrors the two-page spread they bought in the Central City News, with each candidate getting their own half to tout their virtues.

If voters have problems telling them apart, it helps to know that Brandon is a couple of inches taller than Barry, though Barry should be the more recognizable face. He’s running for the Senate after representing Central for 10 years in House District 65. Brandon, who has never held elected office, is hoping to take his brother’s seat in the lower chamber.

“Neither one of us are in this to be part of the status quo,” says Barry Ivey, a conservative Republican who has a reputation for bucking his own party’s leadership. “I call it out and my brother is of the same character. If he sees something, he is going to say something.”

As Louisiana Illuminator reports, the Iveys are the only identical twins running for the Legislature, but at least three other candidates are seeking legislative jobs held by their brothers or fathers in Saturday’s election.

In Senate District 6, voters have the choice between Barry Ivey or fellow Republican state Rep. Rick Edmonds, whose son Richie Edmonds is running for Rick’s House seat in the St. George area of Baton Rouge.

Livingston Parish Council member Shane Mack, a Republican, is running for the Albany House seat held by his brother, Sherman Mack, who can’t run for reelection because of term limits.

Robert Allain III is seeking to replace his father, Robert “Bret” Allain II, in Senate District 21 that centers on St. Mary Parish. Like Sherman Mack, Bret Allain also can’t run for his Senate seat again because of term limits.

Though he’s not seeking to replace his father, Timothy Kerner Jr., the mayor of Jean Lafitte, is hoping to join Timothy Kerner Sr., who preceded his son as town mayor, in the Legislature next year. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.