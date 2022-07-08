Flush with federal dollars, this legislative session brought rare opportunities 

If the Louisiana Legislature’s 2022 regular session is remembered for one thing, it will be infrastructure. If it’s remembered for two things, it will be infrastructure and the bounty of surplus dollars and federal funds that made those investments possible.

Budget cuts largely defined Gov. John Bel Edwards’ first term, while the COVID-19 pandemic and the business restrictions imposed to control the spread of the new coronavirus clouded the first half of his second term. But over the past year or so, a rebounding economy and high inflation boosted tax collections well beyond state economists’ projections.

Legislators found themselves with a $699 million surplus from the last fiscal year and $1.6 billion in extra money for this year, on top of $1.4 billion in leftover federal pandemic aid. Lawmakers resisted cutting taxes or increasing state operating expenses, instead using the one-time money for one-time expenses such as roads and bridges while making constitutionally mandated payments for retirement debt and into the “rainy day” fund.

