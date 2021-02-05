First infrastructure bill filed for Louisiana’s 2021 regular legislative session

A proposed law would dedicate the proceeds from a temporary 0.45% state sales tax to the Transportation Trust Fund for road and bridge construction.

Starting in 2022, the bill would dedicate a portion of the tax—established in 2018 as part of an effort to balance the state budget—and increase the proportion until the full amount is dedicated to the transportation fund by 2025, when the tax expires.

Sen. Barrow Peacock, R-Bossier City, who authored the legislation and has filed similar bills before, is not proposing extending the temporary tax.

It’s the first of many pieces of infrastructure legislation CRISIS Executive Director Scott Kirkpatrick expects to come through the Legislature this upcoming session, though it’s not one his organization helped write.

“With this legislation, the main concern would be that in essence, it’s general fund dollars that would be diverted to the Transportation Trust Fund—that’s the hurdle we’d have to get over,” Kirkpatrick says. “We don’t have a position on this bill at this time, but we’re hopeful that the legislative body will generate meaningful transportation revenue this session.”

While CRISIS is openly supportive of dedicating gas tax revenues to infrastructure projects in the Capital Region, including a new Mississippi River bridge, Kirkpatrick says it is also open to other reasonable funding mechanisms.

The proposed gas tax hike, which is being dubbed the Government Reform in Transportation, or GRIT, Act, would also include sweeping reforms of spending and operations at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. It has yet to be filed.

The 2021 regular legislative session begins April 12 and must end by 6 p.m. on June 10.