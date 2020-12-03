Final Baton Rouge mayoral debate airs tonight 

Both candidates in the runoff election for East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president have agreed to take part in a debate on WAFB-TV at 6 p.m.

Incumbent Sharon Weston Broome came just 4,000 votes short of winning reelection outright in the primary election, and is now in the runoff with Republican former State Rep. Steve Carter.

The one-hour debate, to be televised live, will be the last between the candidates before the Dec. 5 election. WAFB-TV Managing Editor and news anchor Greg Meriwether will moderate.

Polls will open for the Saturday runoff election at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line to vote at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot. Polling place information is available on the secretary of state website.

