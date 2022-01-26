Edwards faces budget battle with lawmakers over how to spend extra cash

As expected, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana lawmakers were not on the same page Tuesday about how the state should spend billions of dollars in additional, unexpected revenue.

Edwards unveiled his state spending proposal this week, kicking off a season of negotiations with lawmakers that could last until June. The budget will go into effect July 1, the start of Louisiana’s budget year.

The governor and lawmakers are forecasting $2.1 billion in “one-time money”—funding that won’t be replenished”—over the next 18 months. They also have $1.7 billion more in recurring revenue to spend than initially expected.

Edwards and legislators both want to prioritize bridge and road construction and pay off state debt, but they don’t agree on the specifics of the plan yet.

“Everyone in the room has a different idea on how to spend the money,” Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, said at a budget hearing Tuesday.

The following questions will be key to the budget debate over next few months:

How far will Edwards get with his new Mississippi River bridge proposal?

Will the governor and lawmakers be mindful of the fiscal cliff?

Will conservative lawmakers push for a tax cut?

How much state debt will be paid?

How big will Louisiana’s K-12 teacher pay raise be?

How much money will go toward Hurricane Ida recovery?

How much will be spent on university maintenance?

Will flood victims finally get money the state owes them?

Will money go toward lawmakers’ pet projects?

Will low-wage workers make more money?

