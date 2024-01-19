EBR school board contemplates a contract buyout for the superintendent  

A proposal is on the table to buy out the remaining contract for East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse, WAFB-TV reports. Narcisse’s contract isn’t set to end until June 30.

The EBR School Board will have to vote on the proposal next week, and then launch the search for his replacement.

A New York native, Narcisse came to Baton Rouge in 2021 after working in school district administrative roles in Boston, Maryland, Nashville and Washington, D.C. His salary is set at $255,000 per year.

More details are expected during a 10 a.m. news conference. Read more from WAFB-TV.