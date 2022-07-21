EBR pay raise proposal gets warm reception from council members

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s proposed pay raise for East Baton Rouge Parish employees will add about $17.1 million to annual city-parish spending, the administration says.

It’s a price at least some members say they’re willing to pay to attract and retain a quality workforce.

“It gets us more competitive with the private sector,” says Brandon Noel, who represents District 1. “I think this [cost] is sustainable.”

Broome briefed members Wednesday on her proposal, which was made public today. District 11 member Laurie Adams says the proposal was well received and she is inclined to support it, adding that the police department’s pay falls short of peer agencies in the region despite two recent bumps.

Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole, who represents District 7, says the city-parish has the most trouble filling entry-level positions.

“We want to be able to recruit and keep people,” Cole says.

Broome wants a 5% increase for fire department and other employees and 7% for police employees. This would be the first across-the-board raise since 2015 and the third for Baton Rouge Police Department personnel under Broome’s administration after two 3% increases last year.

The 7% raise, along with the previous raises, a special “recruiting rate” for new officers, merit raises and state supplemental pay, will make salaries for Baton Rouge police officers comparable to other local law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area, administration spokesperson Mark Armstrong says.

The $17.1 million projected annual cost includes the impact on retirement benefits, Armstrong says. The city-parish currently has a $24.7 million budget stabilization reserve.

City-parish sales tax collections have been strong recently, though some of that strength can be attributed to inflation, which the Federal Reserve is working to rein in.

If the Metro Council approves the raises at the July 27 meeting, they will go into effect Sept. 10.