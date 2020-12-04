Early voter turnout for mayor’s race appears to favor Broome, pollster says

While voter turnout for Saturday’s election is expected to be relatively anemic compared to the November primary, the number of early and absentee ballots cast so far suggests the mayoral race in East Baton Rouge Parish is generating more interest than runoff contests in other parts of the state.

As of Thursday night, some 37,000 early and absentee votes had been cast in East Baton Rouge Parish, which political pollster John Couvillon estimates will comprise about half the total votes cast.

That would equate to a roughly 30% turnout for the election, which includes the runoff between Democratic Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Republican challenger Steve Carter as well as several Metro Council races.

“Based on the early and absentee votes, I’m estimating between 80,000 and 85,000 votes will be cast,” says Couvillon, whose firm, JMC Analytics, conducted a poll in the mayoral contest several weeks prior to the primary. “That would get us to around 30%, which isn’t bad.”

Elsewhere in the state, even in northeast Louisiana, where a congressional runoff is underway, early voting numbers suggest turnout will be less than 30%.

“Our contest is a higher wattage contest than any other race in the state,” Couvillon says.

Of the 37,000 voters who have cast early ballots, some 44% are Black voters, which presumably favors Broome. In the primary, by contrast, 39% of early votes were cast by Blacks.

“If you have a Black or Democratic early vote that is 5 percent higher than it was in the primary that certainly portends to Broome doing better on Election Day.”

Both candidates entered the final days of the race with hefty campaign war chests. According to the most recent campaign finance reports, filed Nov. 25, Broome had raised more than $460,000 and spent some $312,000, giving her nearly $149,000 cash on hand.

Carter, meanwhile, had raised more than $230,000 and spent some $186,000.

Among Broome’s biggest contributors are Emergent Method, Cary Goss, Gulf Engineers and Consultants, HNTB, Industrial Fabrics, Brian Lafleur, and attorney Mary Olive Pierson, all of whom had contributed the maximum $10,000 during the most recent reporting period.

Among Carter’s biggest contributors are Art Farvre, whose various entities have collectively contributed $40,000; Coastal Investment Enterprises, Kevin Courville, Amy Dupuy, Todd Graves, Pecue Enterprises and Eddie Rispone, all of whom had given the maximum $10,000 during the most recent reporting period.