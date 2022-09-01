District attorney says Ronald Greene grand jury will convene soon 

District Attorney John Belton says he intends to convene a special grand jury within weeks to seek indictments against State Police troopers and possibly Union Parish Sheriff’s deputies who he believes committed crimes in the violent, fatal arrest of Ronald Greene. However, Greene’s mother says she has little faith in Louisiana’s justice system, USA Today Network reports.

Greene, who was Black, died after he was brutally beaten during a State Police arrest in 2019 following a two-parish, high-speed chase that ended in a car crash in Union Parish near Monroe.

“I can’t give you a specific date, but it will be sooner rather than later,” Belton told USA Today Network.

During a series of summer hearings conducted by a special Louisiana House committee formed to investigate Greene’s death, a high-ranking State Police official testified that he was asked to conceal evidence in the case and the agency’s use-of-force expert described the arrest as “torture and murder.” Read the full story.