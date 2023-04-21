Did I-12 barriers contribute to 2016 flooding? Denham Springs lawmaker seeks solutions

The state House of Representatives unanimously advanced a bill Thursday that would force the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to find ways to improve water flow near the median walls along Interstate 12, which local officials say contributed to the historic 2016 flood, WBRZ-TV reports.

The matter is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed on behalf of multiple cities in Livingston Parish against DOTD. Walker officials, who first filed the suit, allege the 19-mile median barrier extending from East Baton Rouge Parish to Livingston Parish interrupted the “natural flow” of floodwaters.

A judge in the case says those concrete barriers likely contributed to flooding in and around the I-12 corridor.

“The interstate barrier compounded the flooding on the north side, particularly in the Denham Springs and Walker area,” says State Rep. Buddy Mincey Jr., R-Denham Springs, who is sponsoring the bill.

DOTD officials, citing the lawsuit, declined to comment on the bill but defended the use of the barriers.

“The concrete barriers are effective safety tools that eliminate crossover crashes in heavy-traffic areas where vehicles typically travel at 70 miles per hour,” DOTD says in a prepared statement. “Safety barriers constructed on Louisiana interstates are designed and constructed according to national standards.”

The bill now heads to the state Senate. Read more from WBRZ-TV here.