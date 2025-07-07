Democrats promise challengers for Cassidy and Johnson

Speaking to the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, Louisiana Democratic Party Executive Director Dadrius Lanus made a promise: Both U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and House Speaker Mike Johnson will face Democratic challengers next year.

When it comes to Cassidy, Lanus pointed to the physician-turned-senator’s recent vote in favor of President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” as an example of how he has “turned his back” on Louisiana to appease GOP leaders in Washington. That bill slashes more than $1 trillion in federal Medicaid spending—something that’s especially consequential for a state like Louisiana, where roughly 35% of the population relies on Medicaid for health care.

“You have to be a coward to work inside of the medical field and cut Medicaid. … I can guarantee you Bill Cassidy will have a strong Democratic competitor running against him,” Lanus said.

As for who that competitor might be, Lanus declined to name names. He said there’s a “short list of several people” who are considering throwing their hats in the ring but that formal candidacy announcements will have to come at a later date.

It’s worth noting that Cassidy, seeking a third term, might not be the Republican standard-bearer in the general election. He’s widely viewed as a particularly vulnerable primary candidate in part because of his past criticism of Trump, whom he voted to convict in the impeachment trial that stemmed from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. A number of challengers from his own party have already emerged, including Treasurer John Fleming and state Sen. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia. Lanus said his party is prepared to take on any challenger from the other side of the aisle.

Johnson, meanwhile, is seeking his sixth term representing Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District. Lanus contended that local dissatisfaction with Trump’s bill also gives Democrats an opening in that race, as well as in others across the state.

“We will have someone running not only in [Cassidy’s] race but in other congressional races as well,” Lanus said. “And that includes House Speaker Johnson. We have someone who’s very interested in running in that race, and we’re very excited about that person.”

Another revelation from Lanus’ address: New Orleans is on the short list to host the Democratic National Convention in 2028.

“That’s big for the state of Louisiana,” Lanus said. “Why is it important? Because [the DNC] knows Louisiana is a battleground state. The data shows it, the voter rolls show it and the energy of our party is beginning to show it.”