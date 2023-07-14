Decision to hold veto override session broke down mainly along party lines

More than two-thirds of Louisiana’s legislators opted into a veto override session Thursday that is expected to focus on LGBTQ+ bills rejected by Gov. John Bel Edwards following the regular session.

Only 31 of 105 House members and 12 of 39 senators sent in ballots saying they wanted to cancel the veto session, which is scheduled to start next Tuesday. Edwards would have needed 53 House members and 20 senators’ support to get the session called off.

Veto sessions have been held every year since 2021, after not being called at all for at least 50 years.

The decision to return for a veto session mostly broke down along party lines—with Democrats sending in ballots to cancel it and Republicans wanting to convene again.

There were a few exceptions. Five Democrats—Sens. Katrina Jackson and Greg Tarver, along with Reps. Chad Brown, Roy Daryl Adams and Robby Carter—did not send in ballots to cancel the veto session. Two Republican senators—Fred Mills and Rogers Pope—and independent Rep. Joe Marino also voted not to hold the session.

You can see a full list of who voted to cancel the veto session from Louisiana Illuminator.