Could Jeff Landry win the governor’s race outright in the jungle primary?

A survey released this week by an independent pollster suggests that Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry could win the Oct. 14 primary election outright and avoid a runoff election in November, USA Today Network reports.

The poll, commissioned by Nexstar Media’s Louisiana TV stations and conducted by Emerson College Polling, shows Landry with 40% support followed by Shawn Wilson, who has consolidated Democratic support, with 22%. Republicans Sharon Hewitt and Stephen Waguespack followed with 5% each, followed by Republican John Schroder at 4% and independent Hunter Lundy at 3%.

However, prominent Louisiana pollster John Couvillon, who has already surveyed the Louisiana governor’s race twice, tells USA Today Network that while an outright win for Landry is possible, he believes it’s unlikely. Read the full story.