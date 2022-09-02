Connie Bernard won’t seek reelection to school board

East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard, whose online shopping during a meeting, as well as an altercation with a teen, put her at the center of controversy, has announced she will not seek reelection, according to a statement she issued today, WAFB-TV reports.

In 2018, Bernard was involved in a physical and verbal dispute with a teenager. Video leaked of the scuffle between the board member and the teen in which she appears to have entered the teen’s home during a party. One of the partygoers took Bernard’s phone, agreeing to give it back to her only if she agreed to leave.

More calls for Bernard to step down came in 2020, in some cases from her own colleagues, after she was caught online shopping on a school system-issued laptop during a heated meeting about the renaming of Lee High School, which was changed to Liberty High School. The incident, as well as Baton Rouge activist and U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers’ impassioned words to Bernard during the meeting, made national headlines. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.