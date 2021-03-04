Complaint alleges Metro Council violated open meetings law in Alton Sterling settlement talks

Longtime neighborhood activist Mary Jane Marcantel has filed a complaint with East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore and state Attorney General Jeff Landry alleging the Metro Council violated the state’s open meetings law when it voted to award a $4.5 million settlement to the family of Alton Sterling.

Marcantel, a paralegal, filed the 17-page complaint Feb. 18, alleging the Metro Council’s Feb. 10 vote on the settlement “should be rescinded because of multiple open meetings violations,” and adds that “any payment made to the plaintiffs would be a violation of the Open Meetings law requirement because of how this vote occurred.”

The settlement in the civil case came more than four years after Sterling, a Black man, was killed by a white police officer outside the Triple S Food Mart in July 2016 and just two weeks before the case was scheduled for trial in 19th Judicial District Court.

Marcantel’s complaint details several instances in which the Metro Council allegedly violated the state’s open meetings law, some of which are technical in nature. She alleges, for instance, that the notice and the agenda for the Feb. 10 meeting at which the issue was going to be discussed were not filed on the official Metro Council website at the same time, which is a requirement of state law.

But her complaint also raises potentially more troubling allegations, namely that when the Metro Council met in executive session it discussed matters related to the settlement not specifically listed on the agenda.

Marcantel alleges the violations occurred because advocates on the Metro Council for Sterling’s family were trying to push through a settlement in advance of a trial they didn’t think they would win.

“Based on (two earlier hearings) it appears the plaintiffs were not doing well in their case and the outcome of this trial more than likely would not be favorable to them,” the complaint alleges. “So the Council member advocates for the plaintiffs decided to do everything they could in favor of the plaintiffs which caused other members of the council to publicly voice concerns about what was happening.”

The Metro Council ultimately approved the settlement by a vote of 7-4.

One of the council members who voted against the settlement, Dwight Hudson, says he has problems with the process the council followed, which was to take up the issue before it had gone through a claims review process in the parish attorney’s office. But he says he disagrees that there was any violation of the open meetings law.

“I do not believe we violated the open meetings law,” Hudson says. “My problem with the settlement is with the process we followed of not having a major settlement go through the claim’s review process at the PAO’s office first to be vetted. Because even though iIt eventually did go to the PAO after we approved it, it has now been subject to a political process that, in my opinion, could skew the results of the PAO’s office.”

Marcantel declines to comment, saying the complaint speaks for itself.

Moore says his office is not investigating but that Landry’s office is looking into the allegations.

Landry’s office did not respond to a request seeking comment before publication.