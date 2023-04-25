Committee advances tax proposals that would cost local governments millions 

Tax proposals that could cost the state and local governments millions of dollars, but may benefit businesses, quietly advanced out of a state Senate committee Monday.

One of them, Senate Bill 1, sponsored by Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, would repeal the corporate franchise tax by reducing it in equal increments over a four-year period beginning in 2025.

The legislative fiscal note says the proposal would cost Louisiana $1.57 billion in revenue over the next five years, though Allain has linked the legislation to a companion bill that would phase out the state’s Quality Jobs tax credit program to offset roughly 40% of the revenue loss from SB1.

The Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee received no testimony Monday in opposition to the proposal.

The committee already approved the companion legislation, SB6, last week. Both proposals are headed to the Senate for a floor vote.

Another of Allain’s proposals, SB2, also passed the committee without opposition Monday. The bill is a constitutional amendment that combines two opposing changes to the state’s tax structure, one to repeal the inventory tax and another to establish limits on the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

A repeal of the inventory tax would be a $373 million boon for state revenues but could significantly punish local governments.

Inventory taxes are a form of property taxes assessed at the parish level and are a vital source of revenue for local governments. Businesses pay the tax on goods and resources held in inventory.

The state doesn’t collect any of that revenue but does offer an inventory tax credit. After a business pays its parish tax bill, it can claim a credit on its state income tax return for a large portion of what it pays in parish inventory taxes. Consequently, a repeal of the inventory tax would be a $373 million boon for state revenues but would significantly punish local governments.

The second part of SB2 would offset some of the hit to local governments by capping ITEP to 60% of the assessed value for property taxes levied by school boards and 80% for all other local taxing bodies.

Although Allain’s proposal would reduce the amount of ITEP credits, it would take away local governments’ ability to approve or deny ITEP applications, a power granted by an executive order from Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Lobbyists from the Louisiana Municipal Association and the Police Jury Association of Louisiana testified against Allain’s bill.

“It’s just not an even swap,” LMA executive counsel Karen White says. “It ends up with local governments losing millions and millions and millions of dollars in revenue even if 20% of money—that might otherwise be waived via ITEP—is enshrined somehow. It’s not a tenable situation.” Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.