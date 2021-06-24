Edwards signs sexual misconduct bills prompted by LSU scandal

Gov. John Bel Edwards this week signed a series of new laws designed to prevent future mishandling of sexual misconduct complaints at Louisiana colleges.

The new laws set up a review board to oversee how universities handle claims of sexual abuse, close any loopholes in reporting claims, require unviersities to fire officials who fail to report abuse moving forward and require colleges to post reports relative to campus security policies and campus crime statistics on their websites.

The bills, passed with overwhelming bipartisan support by the Legislature, were pitched after an investigation from USA Today revealed systemic failures in handling sexaul assualt and harrassment claims at LSU, The Daily Advertiser reports.

The investigation was followed by a Husch Blackwell investigation commissioned by LSU. Additional reporting over the past six months has uncovered other potential improper handling of sexual misconduct claims, including at the LSU AgCenter, UL Lafayette and Louisiana Tech. Read the full story.