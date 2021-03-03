Clay Schexnayder went from racing cars to leading the Louisiana House

Speaker Clay Schexnayder went from winning races in cars to winning races against career politicians, and the leading Republican legislator in the Louisiana House was the last person who predicted that sharp curve in his road.

“When I first got elected in 2012, I was the first mechanic and first race car driver to be elected to the House of Representatives,” says Schexnayder, R-Gonzales. “The speaker position didn’t come overnight. It took eight years to get here. It wasn’t something that we set out to do.”

In stark contrast to the many lawyers in the Legislature, Schexnayder trained as a mechanic and has owned and operated Car Craft and Rubber Company Automotive in Sorrento in Ascension Parish since 1998.

The 51-year-old representative graduated from French Settlement High School in 1989 and moved on to study automotive training and computerization at the Allen Institute in Atlanta, where he was certified in Automotive Service Excellence.

Schexnayder got into auto racing in 1997, and his last race was in 2013, a year after he was elected to the House, LSU’s Manship School News Service writes in a new feature about his career.

“I still have the racing bug,” he says. “Anytime I can go and sit down and watch a race or go to a race I’m there. I’m not a very good race fan because I like to participate, but yeah, I still love it.”

He surprised even himself with his shift into politics, which started when a friend asked him to run for a seat in the Louisiana House. From there, bipartisan support got him elected speaker. Read the full story about Schexnayder’s path to the Legislature.