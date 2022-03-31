Civil rights groups sue to overturn Louisiana’s new congressional map

As predicted, several civil rights groups have filed a lawsuit to block Louisiana’s new congressional map, arguing the boundaries violate the Voting Rights Act because it doesn’t add a second majority-Black district, USA Today Network reports.

On Wednesday, Louisiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature overturned Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of the map that kept one majority-Black district out of six despite the state’s Black population growing to about one-third over the past decade.

However, even as Edwards’ veto was being overridden, legislative leadership acknowledged the courts would likely have the final say.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court’s Middle District of Louisiana, contend the map violates the Voting Rights Act because it dilutes minority racial groups’ political power. But Republican lawmakers believe the map is legal. Every Republican senator and representative voted for the new map, which is law unless or until the court rejects it. Read the full story.