Cassidy: Student loan forgiveness is disproportionately beneficial, but not TOPS

Student loan forgiveness disproportionately benefits high-income people, says Sen. Bill Cassidy, but that’s not the case for Louisiana’s TOPS program.

Cassidy, in a Twitter post on Tuesday, stated student loan forgiveness disproportionately benefits high-income people like lawyers and doctors.

“Those who choose not to go to college and take out loans shouldn’t have to subsidize those who did,” he said.

TOPS is a Louisiana taxpayer-funded program that provides students that meet certain requirements with scholarships. That program benefits everyone, Cassidy says, no matter their stage of life or whether they come from a higher or lower income family. In contrast, students with a degree are more likely to make more money and should be responsible for their own loans.

“It’s not about TOPS,” he says, “which helps any family. It’s about the loan you take on. You should be required to pay back those loans.”

While true that TOPS is designed to help any Louisiana family, 40% of high school students awarded TOPS grants in 2021 came from households with incomes of $100,000 or more, the Louisiana Illuminator reports. TOPS also paid college tuition for more than 11,000 Louisiana students over the past 10 years whose household income was $1 million or more.

Cassidy goes on to say that student loan forgiveness is doubly unfair to Louisiana specifically. Louisiana’s TOPS program is in place to make education affordable for the state’s students, but, says Cassidy, under national student loan forgiveness, taxpayers in Louisiana will be partially subsidizing students who live elsewhere.

“It’s penalizing Louisiana for those students in states that haven’t been as innovative,” he says.

There are already provisions in place for college graduates who don’t do well or have loans but not increased earnings after graduation, Cassidy says, and if there’s a blanket forgiveness of loans, two-thirds of those loans being forgiven will be for people that are considered upper-income.