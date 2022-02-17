Capital Region GOP legislator berates colleagues for tabling redistricting bill

Republicans in the Louisiana Legislature have almost exclusively advanced maps that favor their party throughout the ongoing redistricting session. But one Capital Region lawmaker had choice words for his colleagues Wednesday after he bucked the partisan trend and sought to add a minority district to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

After his bill was tabled without discussion on the Louisiana House floor in a rare procedural move, Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, vented for more than eight minutes in a speech to members.

“We all say, ‘It’s not about race. We’ve grown. We’ve matured, We’ve evolved, right? We’re enlightened,’” Ivey said. “But what do we do? We repeat ourselves because we don’t learn from history.”

Ivey’s bill was one of four options lawmakers advanced with new Supreme Court district boundaries. There are seven seats on the court, with one representing a district with a minority population of more than 50%. Rep. Wilford Carter, D-Lake Charles, has two bills that add a second minority district, and both advanced Wednesday from the House redistricting committee.

