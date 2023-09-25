Candidates for treasurer make their case ahead of Oct. 14 primary

Two Republicans and one Democrat are vying to replace John Schroder, who is running for governor, as Louisiana’s next state treasurer.

All three stressed their financial management experience today during a Baton Rouge Press Club debate that often veered into areas not under the treasurer’s official purview, including the state’s insurance crisis.

Some of the points each candidate raised include:

John Fleming

Fleming, a physician by trade, touted his experience in the public and private sectors. He is a former U.S. representative and adviser in the Trump administration who also owns Subway franchises that he says employ about 350 people.

Fleming says considering companies’ “environmental, social and governance” stances [or ESG] for investment would likely lead to bad returns for the state. He says the root causes of the insurance crisis are hurricanes and excessive lawsuits and says he wants to “finally end 100 years of Huey Long.”

Scott McKnight

McKnight is a state representative from Baton Rouge who is vice president and director of business development at Cadence Insurance. He says Louisiana should consider catastrophe bonds, developing a reinsurance program, and creating a wind pool like other Gulf Coast states to mitigate risk for state insurers.

McKnight says he would ask the Legislature to consolidate state agencies’ banking contracts under the treasurer’s office to get the best deal. He defended his vote this year to exceed the state spending cap, pointing to infrastructure investments and efforts to shore up state saving accounts and pay down debt.

Dustin Granger

The only Democrat in the race, Granger is a financial adviser and investment manager who says the state should not rule out investments, refuse to work with companies, or hold up funds for municipalities based on political or social views.

Granger says Louisiana should have a “state-run reinsurance program.” He says state officials should work to diversify Louisiana’s economy and stressed that he is “not a career politician.”