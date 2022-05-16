Cameras may soon catch speeders on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

A bill that would increase speeding enforcement through camera monitoring on one of Louisiana’s most treacherous bridges moved closer to final passage today, USA Today Network reports.

Republican Senate President Page Cortez’s Senate Bill 435 would create a “highway safety corridor” on the 18-mile Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge connecting Lafayette and Baton Rouge, increasing signage, installing cameras and doubling fines.

“I’ve spent 15 years in (the Capitol) and I’ve never filed a bill that’s gotten more attention than this one,” says Cortez, who travels the bridge almost daily on his commute from his Lafayette home to Baton Rouge.

Cortez’s bill, which has already cleared the Senate, now goes to the full House for debate. Read the full story.