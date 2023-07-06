Calls growing for an override session in wake of Gov. Edwards’ vetoes 

Pressure is mounting for Louisiana legislators to hold a veto override session this month following the governor’s rejection of numerous bills from the 2023 regular session, including some approved by wide margins, The Center Square reports.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has vetoed about two dozen bills, including the phase-out of the corporate franchise tax, legislation addressing school vaccine requirements, and three anti-LGBT bills. Edwards has also used his line-item veto authority to rework the state budget and cut funding for some lawmakers’ local projects.

Calls for the override session are coming from a group of conservative lawmakers as well as from outside the Legislature. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is urging legislators to override Edwards’ veto of House Bill 646, a thrice-rejected measure to enhance the annual voter canvass and ensure the accuracy of the state’s voter rosters.

The state constitution requires an override session unless a majority of lawmakers from either chamber vote to skip it. Republicans failed to override any vetoes during the first override session in state history in 2021, but successfully reversed Edwards’ veto of congressional redistricting legislation last year.

Lawmakers have until July 13 to decide, with a five-day session scheduled for July 18. Republicans currently hold supermajorities in both chambers, something needed to override the governor.